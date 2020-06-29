2023: Gov Wike Finally Reveals his Presidential Ambitions

Spread the love











Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike has finally disclosed his decisions not to run for presidency at the 2023 elections.

Wike says it is too early to be having such speculations as they barely returned to office a year ago. According to the governor who appeared on Arise Television on Sunday, he will not be vying for the office of the presidency in 2023 general elections.

He said,

“In 2018 to 2019 when I was supporting my friend, it was speculated I was going to run with Tambuwal,” Wike said.

He also said it is not wise to giveaway his second tenure to run for an office he is not sure of.

“When you take a position on certain issues, people will continue to speculate. I am not going to run for the President of Nigeria for now.”

“We just returned to power over a year ago. And then you are talking about Presidency.”

According to Wike, the crisis in APC is because they are preoccupied with thoughts of 2023 and are not being able to provide the dividends of democracy to the people.

“Everybody thinks of taking over from the President. So instead of you to concentrate, you are thinking of taking over.

“You don’t even know the minds of Nigeria. The point is that being a ruling party and with Mr. President being there, he won’t allow his party to lose out.

“So, how can I begin to contemplate running for Presidency when I know I still have time to provide for my state. It is a distraction”.

