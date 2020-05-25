2023: I Could be Nigeria’s next president – Minister of Labour Chris Ngige Reveals

Spread the love











The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige has revealed he could be Nigeria’s nex president in the forthcoming general elections.

Speaking in his hometown of Alor, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, on Sunday, Ngige, declared that he has no interest in becoming governor because he’s on a national assignment as Minister.

Ngige said: “Yes, there have been speculations that I am eyeing the governorship of Anambra State. They have written about it in a lot of media. I am a politician. They have the right to speculate on my next move. My next move is very vast.

“Elections will come in 2023, I have a right to vie for any position. I can vie for Senate.

“I can vie for president if I so wish. Election will be coming in Anambra State, latest November 2021 to elect a successor to Obiano. I am not disqualified. I have a right to say I can run.

“I don’t have interest for now in Anambra governorship because I am on a national assignment.”

