2023: It is time for Igbo presidency, no going back – Anambra Former Governor

Senator Jim Nwobodo, 80, a former Governor of old Anambra State believes 2023 is the time for Igbos to produce a president for the country.

Nwobodo made this known while speaking on his chieftaincy ceremony in Amaechi his country home by the Amurri Ancient Kingdom.

According to the former governor, the Igbo Presidency project for 2023 is non-negotiable.

In his words, “It is time for Igbo presidency, at 80 I can say anything, nothing to be afraid of again.

“We are not joking about it, I’m serious about it. 2023 is the turn of Southeast to produce presented of Nigeria,” he declared.

The elder statesman stressed that “the country is sitting on a tripod and Igbo can’t be relegated to the background.”

While calling for political tolerance, he said, “We are all one irrespective of political affiliations, whether APC or PDP, I see everyone as brother.”

He said the chieftaincy title, ‘Eziokwu Bu Ndu of Amurri’ (Truth is life), meant so much for him.

“I will value the title, I cherish it so much because I’m known to always say the truth no matter the situation,” Nwobodo said.

