207,000 coronavirus cases in Africa with 5,600 deaths – WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) regional office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo, has said that the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Africa has risen to over 207,000 in the past 24 hours.

WHO also said that 94,000 people have recovered from the virus across 54 countries in Africa.

The UN health agency gave the update on its official Twitter account on Thursday morning.

According to the tweet, COVID-19 has killed 5,600 people as of today.

“Over 207,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent – with more than 94,000 recoveries & 5,600 deaths,” WHO tweeted.

The WHO African region coronavirus dashboard showed that South Africa, Egypt, and Nigeria have continued to top the list of countries with the highest reported cases.

