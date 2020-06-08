Abia State governor, Gov Ikpeazu tests positive for COVID-19

Spread the love











Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

The state’s commissioner of Information, John Okiyi Kalu, confirmed this in a statement on Monday.

Okiyi confirmed the governor of Abia State, Gov. Victor Ikpeazu has tested positive to coronavirus hours after two of his aides tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the honourable commissioner, the governor had gone into isolation before his result was confirmed positive, and ordered that the deputy governor would act on his behalf pending the time he resumed duty.

The statement read: “Recall that on Saturday, 30th May, 2020, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu volunteered his sample for COVID-19 test and subsequently directed members of the state Executive Council (EXCO) and those of the inter ministerial committee on COVID-19 to submit themselves for the same test. On Tuesday, 2nd June, 2020. The result of Governor Ikpeazu’s test returned negative.

“On Thursday, 4th June, 2020, the Governor submitted another sample at the Nigeria Center For Disease Control (NCDC) laboratory for confirmation and the result returned positive.

“As a result, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has gone into isolation, as required by relevant NCDC protocols, and he is being managed by a competent team of medical practitioners with a view to nursing him back to good health.

“Consequent on the above, the Governor has directed his Deputy, Rt Hon Ude Oko Chukwu, to act on his behalf pending his full resumption of duties.

“We wish to urge all Abians to take the fight against COVID-19 seriously as the disease is real but not a death sentence. Our state has the resources to manage patients back to good health.”

What do you think? Please drop comments below

Like this: Like Loading...