Alleged fraud: We don’t have a hand in Hushpuppi’s case – EFCC

The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, has revealed the economic crime unit has no hands in HushPuppi’s alleged fraud case.

Ramon Abbas, also known as Hushpuppi was nabbed in Dubai few days ago by Interpol and there have been rumours that EFCC is trying to take over the case.

Magu distanced EFCC from Hushpuppi’s arrest, saying the commission was not involved in it.

According to Magu: “We are yet to be involved in the case of Hushpuppi, but if they happen to give us this thing (details) we would assist.

“We are not all about arresting, prosecuting and chasing internet fraudsters, and taking away the proceeds of their crime, but we are also trying to see whether we can rehabilitate them.

“Because most of these boys are either undergraduate or graduate from higher institutions so that they can be better people to our country.

“The menace of Yahoo boys is also a course of concern, we are collaborating with other law enforcement agencies.

“Yahoo boys have an association with their mothers who do not feel what their children are doing is a crime actually. It is called the “Yahoo Yahoo Mothers Association, a situation where the mother would go abroad and the child would stay there and help them syphon funds from credit card fraud.

“So we are doing everything possible to arrest the situation.”

