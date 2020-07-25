Anthony Joshua predicts what will happen if he fights Mike Tyson

Spread the love











Anthony Joshua has revealed what will happen if he fights Mike Tyson

Tyson, 54, is set for a return to the ring after 15 years and will face former four-weight champion, Roy Jones Jr in an eight-round exhibition.

WBC champion, Tyson Fury, claims he was offered £10 million to fight his namesake, but turned down the offer.

However, Fury’s rival, Joshua, 30, was asked how he would fare if he took on the former heavyweight champion.

He told Sky Sports: “I don’t want to say anything because I love Mike Tyson, he would land a few left hooks and body shots but we would go the distance.

“His age would show but we would be pushing and shoving. He is in my top three.”

