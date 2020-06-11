coutinho to chelsea
Barcelona has agreed to sell Coutinho to Chelsea for £44.5 million

By Simisola Biodun / June 11, 2020
Spanish giants, Barcelona has reportedly slashed their price tag for midfielder, Coutinho to £44.5 million amid interest from Chelsea, according to Spanish newspaper, Sport.

DAILY NEWS JOINT gathered the La Liga team is desperately  trying to get the Brazilian off their books as they can’t continue paying an out of favour player amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The Brazilian international joined Barcelona from Liverpool in 2018 for £142 million.

Coutinho is currently on loan at Bundesliga champions, Bayern Munich until the end of the season.

He is expected to leave Barcelona this summer after failing to find his top form at the Camp Nou for the past two years.

Coutinho, who turns 28 tomorrow, was initially valued between £72million to £81million.

