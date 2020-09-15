BBNaija 2020: I miss Erica – Laycon

Spread the love











Laycon, Big Brother Naija lockdown housemate, has said he misses disqualified housemate, Erica the most.

Recall that Erica was disqualified from the lockdown house after flouting several house rules, including body shaming Laycon during an unprovoked attack.

The night before her disqualification, Erica uttered some derogatory words against Laycon and threatened to kill him.

However, after her disqualification, she disclosed that she does not hate Laycon.

Laycon said he misses Erica while jokingly referring to Kiddwaya as a ‘foolish boy’

During a private discussion with Dorathy on Tuesday morning, Laycon asked, “Do you know who I missed the most?

Dorathy replied, “Yes. Kiddwaya.”

He said, “Kidd? No. How can I miss Kiddwaya the most? I miss Erica.”

In response to this, Dorathy said, “I said Kiddwaya intentionally. Kiddwaya means Erica.”

“I missed Kiddwaya too. Kiddwaya is a foolish boy. You don’t miss somebody like him like that.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related