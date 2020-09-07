BBNaija: “At this point, I’m done with Nengi” – Ozo finally gives up his pursuit

Spread the love











BBNaija housemate, Ozo has finally given up his pursuit for fellow housemate, Nengi. He made this disclosure in a conversation with Dorathy and Prince.

Ozo had always made his love and feelings for Nengi known. He even stated that he wanted to spend the rest of his life with her. Nengi, on the other hand, has made it clear that she doesn’t want to have a relationship with him.

He said,

“The good news is that Nengi has said that because of Obsessive Compulsory Disorder, OCD, measures, she’s no longer interested in me. So we are done.

“It’s okay if she wants to have another experience with someone else. At this point, I’m done with her.

