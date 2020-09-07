BBNaija2020: Dorathy says Her Friendship With Ozo Was A Waste Of Time

Spread the love











Big Brother Naija ‘lockdown’ housemate, Dorathy, has opened up the impact her close friendship with fellow housemate, Ozo, had on her.

According to Dorathy, her friendship with Ozo at the beginning stages of Big Brother Naija seemed like a waste of time because it did not produce anything meaningful but ”Sunday dragging”, emotional breakdown, and it also led her to have her first argument in the house.

She concluded by saying if she had the power, she would turn back the hands of time and change everything that went down between herself and Ozo.

