#BBNaija2020: “I need Vee back, I miss him” – Neo Cries Out (video)

By Chief Editor
#BBNaija2020: “I need Vee back, I miss him” – Neo Cries Out (video)
Big Brother Naija ‘lockdown’ housemate, Neo has made it a personal quest to get back with his estranged romantic partner, Vee.

Vee and Neo broke up their relationship for the second time on Saturday night.

Vee insisted that she is not reconciling with him and asked that they remain friends till they leave the house.

neo and vee

Neo, however, won’t be having that and he begged Vee on Tuesday night to take him back.

He said ;

“Please I need you back, I’ll do anything to have you back as my girlfriend.

“I miss you asking me to do things for you, I miss us.”

 


