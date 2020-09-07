BBNaija2020: “Leave Me Alone; Let Me Do What I Want To Do Anytime”- Nengi Warns Ozo

Spread the love











BBNaija housemate, Nengi has told Ozo to let her do whatever she wants to do in the house, without thinking it is about him.

She stated that she always has to answer questions from Ozo and she’s beginning to get upset by his constant questioning.

In a conversation that ensued between the duo on Monday Morning, Nengi told Ozo to stop thinking there’s always an issue between them whenever she wants to be alone. In her words,



“I have told you if I want to do something, leave me alone

“Anytime I want to do something and you keep telling me to stay here or do this or that it gets me upset and I don’t want to get upset with you.

“Stop making it look like everything is always about you.

“Anytime I get upset you think it’s about you or that I am angry at you and that’s not supposed to be.

“Just let me do what I want to do anytime I want to do it and stop always insinuating that we have issues whenever my mood changes,” She added.

