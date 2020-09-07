BBNaija2020: Nengi Reveals Why She Doesn’t Want To Date Ozo (Video)

Spread the love











As the Big Brother Naija TV show gradually nears its end, and with only nine housemates remaining, there isn’t much to do anymore. Especially for Ozo and Nengi as both seem to just in a chatty mood all morning.

Both housemates whom viewers describe as “Not knowing what they want,” can’t simply stay away from each other.

Nengi has constantly made it known to Ozo that she does not want to be in a relationship with him. Even at that, they still spend more time with each other than with other housemates.

Nengi to Ozo: “I don't like boys like you”. “I dont like boys that form fine boy too much”. #BBNaija #DearOzo pic.twitter.com/FD0RQ4ohRb — #BBNaija2020 (@BuziBrown) September 7, 2020

This morning, they both had a lengthy conversation where Nengi gave Ozo reasons why she cannot be with him and also describing the kind of man she want. See their conversation below.Most viewers have come out to lash Ozo for not leaving her alone since she keeps rejecting his advances. Do you think Ozo should let her be or add a little pressure that might make her change her mind?

Tell us what you think below.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related