#BBNaija2020: Wathoni promise to sleep on Laycon's bed

Big Brother Naija, BBNaija, housemate, Wathoni on Friday offered to sleep in Laycon’s bed.

Wathoni disclosed her intention during a conversation with Laycon, Vee, and Neo inside.

The trio was discussing Laycon’s emotional issues and his likeness for fellow housemate, Erica.

Speaking, Wathoni said: “I will sleep in your bed tonight, hope you are not doing this to get back at her(Erica)?”

Responding, Laycon said: “This is good, the best news I have had in a while.”

What do you think? Pleased drop comments below

 


