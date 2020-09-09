BBNaija 2020

Canadian Woman Sings Laycon “Fierce” Word For Word (VIDEO)

By Chief Editor
Canadian Woman Sings Laycon "Fierce" Word For Word (VIDEO)
Big Brother Lockdown housemate, Laycon has definitely gone worldwide as a canadian woman was seen in a video vibing to his single “Fierce”.

The canadian woman with username @heather.and.zion took to her instagram handle to share a video of herself singing and enjoying Laycon’s song “Fierce”. The single featuring Chinko Ekun and Reminisce was released just before Laycon was auditioned to be in the reality TV show.

The official video released in February 2020 has already garnered over 500,000 views on YouTube.

See the video of the Canadian woman vibing to Laycon’s song “Fierce” 

