Kiddwaya pleads with Big Brother to bring Erica back into the house

The billionaire son made this request when Big Brother asked if he wanted to discuss anything during his diary session, he humbly requested that Erica be brought back into the house.

As expected, Big Brother turned down his offer, reminding him that he knows it’s impossible.



Erica was disqualified from the Big Brother Naija Lockdown reality show on Sunday after she got a third and final strike due to her unruly behavior on Saturday.

She was also queried for peeping through the camera window and trying to engage with the production team which is a flagrant flouting of the house rules.

Kiddwaya says he misses her and he’ll do everything to help her when they meet again.

Kiddwaya said,

“I dey miss this girl small sha….I miss her a lot. When I see her face it makes me happy and the way she used to come sit on my laps.

“I know very well that for sure when I’m done here, I’ll help her anyway I can. It pains me that she lost all the money, all the hardwork and everything just gone like that”.

