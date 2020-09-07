BBNaija2020: Nigerians React As Evicted Housemate Erica Raise N6.2 Million in 21 hours

Spread the love











Supporters of disqualified Big Brother Naija Season Five Housemate, Erica Nlewedim, have raised $15,633 approximately 6.2 million naira for her barely 21 hours after she was sent out of the Big Brother House.

The disqualified housemate received there bans and was asked to leave the reality TV show on sunday. Her fans have now raised over six million naira to support her.

Popular speaker, Reno Omokri had this to say,

“In 5 hours, Nigerians raised $15,000 for #BBNaija’s Erica. In 5 days, the same Nigerians have not been able to raise any resistance to General Buhari’s increase of fuel and electricity costs.

If you talk, some Nigerians will say come and lead the protest. Who led them to raise a record breaking $15,000 in 5 hours? We can act spontaneously for irrelevancies, but we are looking for others to act for us on relevant things! Nigeria deserves General Buhari!”.

