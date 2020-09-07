BBNaija 2020

BBNaija2020: Nigerians React As Evicted Housemate Erica Raise N6.2 Million in 21 hours

By Chief Editor
BBNaija2020: Nigerians React As Evicted Housemate Erica Raise N6.2 Million in 21 hours
Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Supporters of disqualified Big Brother Naija Season Five Housemate, Erica Nlewedim, have raised $15,633 approximately 6.2 million naira for her barely 21 hours after she was sent out of the Big Brother House.

The disqualified housemate received there bans and was asked to leave the reality TV show on sunday. Her fans have now raised over six million naira to support her.

erica gofundme

Popular speaker, Reno Omokri had this to say,

“In 5 hours, Nigerians raised $15,000 for #BBNaija’s Erica. In 5 days, the same Nigerians have not been able to raise any resistance to General Buhari’s increase of fuel and electricity costs.

If you talk, some Nigerians will say come and lead the protest. Who led them to raise a record breaking $15,000 in 5 hours? We can act spontaneously for irrelevancies, but we are looking for others to act for us on relevant things! Nigeria deserves General Buhari!”.


Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
HOT STORY  #BBNaija2020: Dorathy reveals she has a crush on Dino Melaye

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: