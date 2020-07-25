BBNaija2020: Dorathy reveals she has a crush on Dino Melaye

Spread the love











Dorathy, a female housemate at the 2020 edition of Big Brother Naija claims she has a crush on Dino Melaye.

The curvaceous housemate happens to be one of the most talked about housemates this season. Dorathy yesterday revealed she has been crushing on former senator Dino Melaye for a while now.



Dino Melaye is a Nigerian politician, a Senator and was a member of the 8th Nigerian National Assembly, representing Kogi West Senatorial district. Dino is a member of the People’s Democratic Party.

What do you think? Please drop comments below

Like this: Like Loading...

Related