BBNaija2020: Fans Beg Biggie to Show them Dorathy’s B00bs (VIDEO)

Spread the love











Fans of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija 2020) reality TV show pleads with Biggie to show them Dorathy b00bs.

The reality TV show is already buzzing after days after its launch and Dorathy seems to be one of the most talked about housemates in the house for her curvaceousness and endownment.

Some fans after being enticed with her upper region pleaded with the camera man to show more of Dorathy’s b00bs.

SEE VIDEO

What do you think? Please drop comments below

Like this: Like Loading...

Related