#BBNaija2020: Kiddwaya Kisses Wathoni (SEE VIDEO)

Chief Editor
Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

It’s getting interesting in the house as housemates Kiddwaya and Wathoni had a 20 seconds French kiss.

The housemates where involved in a Truth or Dare game when Kiddwaya and Wathoni were dared to kiss each other.

See the lovely video below.

What do you think? Please drop comments below


Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
HOT STORY  BBNaija2020: Housemates Caught Having S*x on first night

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.