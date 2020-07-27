#BBNaija2020: Ozo says he is close to Dorathy but attracted to Nengi

Simisola Biodun
Dorathy Nengi and Ozo
During the live eviction show that took place last night, Ozo revealed he is attracted to Nengi but close to Dorathy.

Ozo used the medium to clear the air on his relationship between two housemates he is close to in the house, Dorathy and Nengi.

He explained that he is close friends with Dorathy, but then he finds Nengi really attractive.

