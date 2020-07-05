Spread the love











Fireboy DML and Omah Lay have a lot in common. They are young and talented singers who became so famous in a short while. Omah Lay needed just a single project to capture the Nigerian market and other music industries in Africa and beyond.

Adedemola Adefolahan also known as Fireboy DML joined Olamide’s YBNL record label in 2018 and dished out his maiden project last year. The “Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps” album went on to be one of the biggest albums released last year. It was a solo performed album that put the younger Afrobeat singer on several charts and playlists in the continent. Fireboy DML bagged several awards last year and his song Vibration off the album still tops charts on several countries months later.

Stanley Omah Didia popularly known as Omah Lay got so famous after his single “Bad Influence” broke into Nigeria’s musc scene bagging top spots in Nigeria’s apple music Top 100 and over ten million streams on audiomack. He has been featured on Billboard and several apple music playlists. Omah Lay is inarguably the hottest young talent in the country at the moment. Many say his talent is indispensable.

The big question now is, Between Omah Lay and Fireboy DML, who do you prefer? Please choose wisely

