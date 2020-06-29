Bishop Oyedepo Brags as he claims to heal 114 COVID-19 patients

Spread the love











Living Faith Church founder and cleric, Bishop David Oyedepo has revealed he has successfully healed 114 COVID-19 patients..

Oyedepo during a sermon yesterday lamented that market places where people move about flaunting the social distancing rule are open whereas churches remain closed. He claims his church has healed 114 COVID-19 patients whereas the markets can’t boast if that. The cleric lamented that market places where people no longer observe social distancing or hygiene remain open but the church is being suppressed.

According to Oyedepo: “Can anybody silence the church? Never! I have never heard of anybody that God healed in the market but people get healed in every church day and night, real tangible healing.

“We have recorded 114 coronavirus healing testimonies. We got 10 this week.

“And that is the place that is vulnerable, not the market.”



