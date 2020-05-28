bobrisky arrested
Bobrisky arrested again in Lekki (VIDEO)

By Onyema Courage / May 28, 2020
Controversial social media influencer, Bobrisky has reportedly been arrested in Lekki, Lagos state for allegedly flaunting the curfew ord

Media Gist reported that Bobrisky is currently  being detained at the Ajah area command in Lagos State.

Upon arrest, Bobrisky was spotted in his rangerover accompanied by police men who led him to the Ajah area command police station.

 

