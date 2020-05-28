Bobrisky arrested again in Lekki (VIDEO)

Controversial social media influencer, Bobrisky has reportedly been arrested in Lekki, Lagos state for allegedly flaunting the curfew ord
Media Gist reported that Bobrisky is currently being detained at the Ajah area command in Lagos State.
Upon arrest, Bobrisky was spotted in his rangerover accompanied by police men who led him to the Ajah area command police station.
See Video;
The moment Bobrisky was arrested, last night, over alleged breach of curfew order in Lagos pic.twitter.com/lzGAQ7XX5i
— Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) May 28, 2020
