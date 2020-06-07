BREAKING: 40-year-old pregnant woman raped and murdered in Benin

Spread the love











The pregnant wife of Comrade Promise Igbinevbo, Mrs Queen Igbinevbo has been reported dead after she was raped and murdered at her home.

It’s accounted for that the perished was separated from everyone else at her home in Benin when her aggressors got access into the home through the roof.

In the report by LIB, a source who talked with the distribution expressed that the interlopers had come looking for her better half, Comrade Promise Igbinevbo, who is a Governorship Campaign Coordinator. In any case, when they didn’t discover him at home on May 20, 2020, they assaulted and killed his significant other.

Mrs Queen, known to be a strict lady in her neighborhood, was found by neighbors who were concerned that they have not seen her in some time.A source said,

“When we could not see Queen, I came to check if she was fine, because she lives alone, we met her naked, blood and foam was coming out of her mouth. There was semen all over her body.

“We had to call her husband who is staying in another place.”

Another RAPE incident in BENIN CITY😭😭😭

This time, a 40year old pregnant woman was raped and murdered. ©EbsTvNews

💔 — NOBLEMAN (@NOBLEMANESQ) June 5, 2020

The source said neighbors revealed seeing odd men strolling all over the road only days before the appalling occurrence. They additionally said three individuals have been captured according to Mrs Queen Igbinevbo’s merciless homicide.

The homicide of Queen Igbinevbo started a showing in Benin. On Friday, June 5, nonconformists took to Edo State Police Command to request equity for the expired.

