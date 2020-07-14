Sports

BREAKING: Chelsea target £120m goal keeper to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga.

By Chief Editor / July 14, 2020
Chelsea FC manager, Frank Lampard has  now swithed his interest to acquiring a goal keepr to replace the struggling Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Frank has already signed a couple of players to boost his squad. Sport Journalist Frank Khalid revealed the blues has now added Jan Oblak of Atletico Madrid as a target this summer. He wrote,

“Chelsea have made Jan Oblak their No.1 goalkeeper target this summer. Blues boss Frank Lampard has seen current 1st choice Kepa Arrizabalaga struggle badly this season with the club now looking at potential replacements.Atletico Madrid keeper Oblak, 27, has a £120m buy-out clause.”

What do you think? Please drop comments below


