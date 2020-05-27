BREAKING: China bans Ighalo from returning to China as Man Utd deal expires

Spread the love











Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo has been banned from returning to China.

Daily Mail reports that foreign players may not be able to return to the country until October, although the new season begins in June.

About a third of the Chinese Super League’s players are currently outside of China and face being refused entry until much later in the year.

Ighalo is among a huge group of players and managers that fall into that category, including Dalian Yifang manager Rafa Benitez.

However, the 30-year-old’s agent, Ladi Salami, has hinted that the Nigerian striker might end up remaining in the UK. According to Salami, an extension is close to being agreed.

Ighalo joined United on a six-month loan deal in January, which expires on May 31.

He has scored four times in eight appearances.

What do you think? Please drop comments below

Like this: Like Loading...