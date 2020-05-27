BREAKING: Davido ‘Fall’ Certified Gold in USA

Spread the love











Davido Music Worldwide and Sony Music act, Davido has announced his 2017 single ‘Fall’ is now been certified gold in USA.

The Nigerian singer, Davido had ealier bagged a gold certification of the same song in Canana last week. Today, he announced the song ‘Fall’ has gone gold in USA. The singer linked up with his producer friend Kiddominat back in 2017 to dish out this amazing sound. The offical video still holds as the most streamed music video in Africa with over 168 million views.

I PREDICTED THIS COUPLE DAYS AGO ! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆!! FALL IS NOW CERTIFIED GOLD IN THE ‘USA !!!!! THEY LAUGHED AT ME BUT I DID IT FIRST !! pic.twitter.com/4nUeBpGOPS — Davido (@davido) May 27, 2020

