davido fall
Entertainment

BREAKING: Davido ‘Fall’ Certified Gold in USA

By Simisola Biodun / May 27, 2020
Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Davido Music Worldwide and Sony Music act, Davido has announced his 2017 single ‘Fall’ is now been certified gold in USA.

The Nigerian singer, Davido had ealier bagged a gold certification of the same song in Canana last week. Today, he announced the song ‘Fall’ has gone gold in USA. The singer linked up with his producer friend Kiddominat back in 2017 to dish out this amazing sound. The offical video still holds as the most streamed music video in Africa with over 168 million views.

What do you think? Please drop comments below


Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
HOT STORY  Peruzzi Set To Drop '3 The EP' featuring Not3 This Week (See Tracklist)
Tags: ,

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

%d bloggers like this: