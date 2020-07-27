BREAKING: FG extends N-POWER Online registration by two weeks

Spread the love











The N-POWER Batch C online application has now been extended by two weeks by the Federal Government.

Recall the online application process began on Friday, June 26, and ended yesterday Sunday, July 26, 2020.

Today, in a statement signed by Deputy Director, information of the Ministry,Mrs Rhoda Ishaku Iliya, the Federal Government ha now given interested applicants two extra weeks to register.

According to Mrs Iliya, the extension is to offer every interested persons the opportunity to register amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development states that the extension has become necessary to provide an equitable and level playing field to all eligible applicants” she said.

What do you think? Please drop comments below

Like this: Like Loading...

Related