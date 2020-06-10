BREAKING: Interpol, FBI reportedly arrests Instagram Billionaire Hushpuppi in Dubai

Instagram influencer and billionaire, HushPuppi has been arrested in Dubai along with his associates for his alleged involvement in Fraud.
Nigeria’s investiagtive journalist, Kemi Olunoloyo reported via twitter that Nigerian socialites Ray HushPuppi and Woodberry reportedly ARRESTED by InterPol in Dubai, UAE.
#BREAKING Nigerian socialites Ray HushPuppi and Woodberry reportedly ARRESTED by @INTERPOL_HQ tonight in Dubai, UAE. Details soon💰😳🇦🇪#Kemitalks #KemiOlunloyo pic.twitter.com/tWsVbsTnnu
— Dr. Kemi Olunloyo (@KemiOlunloyo) June 9, 2020
As of this moment, details of their alleged arrest are still sketchy but insiders who are close to the big boys in the United Arab Emirates city confirm that they were indeed apprehended by the authorities.
This is wicked 😟
Are they referring to Hushpuppi?? 🧐pic.twitter.com/xum0gFbphz
— www.KRAKS.co (@KraksTV) June 9, 2020
Related Posts
“I’m happy that Hushpuppi has been caught” – Twitter User
Pregnant Actress, Regina Daniels Shares New Dance Video
#RapeAllegation: Zoro Takes Legal Actions Against Alleged Rape Victim
HOTT! Davido Betrays Chioma, Welcomes 2nd son with Fourth Baby Mama in London
“Religious leaders are behind most rape cases” – Actress, Foluke Daramola-Salako