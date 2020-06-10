BREAKING: Interpol, FBI reportedly arrests Instagram Billionaire Hushpuppi in Dubai

Spread the love











Instagram influencer and billionaire, HushPuppi has been arrested in Dubai along with his associates for his alleged involvement in Fraud.

Nigeria’s investiagtive journalist, Kemi Olunoloyo reported via twitter that Nigerian socialites Ray HushPuppi and Woodberry reportedly ARRESTED by InterPol in Dubai, UAE.

As of this moment, details of their alleged arrest are still sketchy but insiders who are close to the big boys in the United Arab Emirates city confirm that they were indeed apprehended by the authorities. HOT STORY SHOCKING: Khloe Kardashian Reveals Her Second Child’s Sperm Donor

This is wicked 😟 Are they referring to Hushpuppi?? 🧐pic.twitter.com/xum0gFbphz — www.KRAKS.co (@KraksTV) June 9, 2020

What do you think? Please drop comments below

Like this: Like Loading...