BREAKING: Interpol, FBI reportedly arrests Instagram Billionaire Hushpuppi in Dubai

By Simisola Biodun / June 10, 2020
Instagram influencer and billionaire, HushPuppi has been arrested in Dubai along with his associates for his alleged involvement in Fraud.

Nigeria’s investiagtive journalist, Kemi Olunoloyo reported via twitter that Nigerian socialites Ray HushPuppi and Woodberry reportedly ARRESTED by InterPol in Dubai, UAE.

 

As of this moment, details of their alleged arrest are still sketchy but insiders who are close to the big boys in the United Arab Emirates city confirm that they were indeed apprehended by the authorities.

