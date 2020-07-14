BREAKING: Man stabbed to death for N12,000 debt in Delta

Spread the love











It was a black Monday yesterday as a Nigerian man in Delta state was stabbed to death by his friend over N12, 000 disputes in Amukpe, Delta state.

The young man identified as Godstime had gone to a place where they gamble. He and his friends contributed money up to N12, 000 which they used in gambling. However an argument ensued when they needed to share the money they contributed after they had stopped gambling. The verbal altercation then degenerated into a fight and Godstime was stabbed with a bottle twice in his stomach.

The deceased welcomed a child with his wife three days ago. His body has since been deposited in a morgue.

“CLOSED FRIEND NAI KILL THIS YOUNG BOY JUST BECAUSE OF N12,000

Na late last night nai info reach me for studio say one guy stab person to death for Amukpe area. From reliable source wey authenticate this narrative, after my findings, na because of N12,000 wey dem wan share nai make dem stab this guy to death.

This issue start for one joint wey dem for dey play gamble. Based on the contribution wey dem win from the gamble, dem need to share the money amongst dem sef. Issues con lead to issues wey result to fight between this guy and he closed friend. Na bottle nai the friend con result to, as he stab this young man for ribs two times.

Area scatter wey this guy dey fight for he life, as dem rush am to James Hospital, but James Hospital reject am due to the injury. Na one Hospital wey dem dey call City Hospital for Okirigbagha nai dem later rush am go, but he nor fit make am. The area boys apprehend the guy wey stab am, beat am mercilessly before dem do handing over parade to Police.

The thing wey touch me pass for this issue be say, this guy wey die so, he name na “G-time”as dem dey call am, he wife just born 3 days ago and we hear say her Mama dey roast boleh and fish dey sell.

Na wa for Life”

