BREAKING: Obaseki Defects to PDP

By Chief Editor / June 19, 2020
The executive governor of Edo state, Governor Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki has reportedly defected to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP from All Progressive Party, APC.

The governor had earlier been rejected by the Edo state APC as their governorship candidate for possesing fake documents. Gov. Obaseki today decamped to PDP as announced on the party’s official twitter handle.

Gov. Obaseki left the Presidents’s party three days ago according to BBC to seek governorship flag else where. The sitting governor has had battled with APC national chairman and former governor of Edo state, Adams Oshiomhole after being sworn in as the governor of the State in 2016. The governor seems to have lost his battle with Edo APC to Adams Oshiomhole after being denied ticket to contest for second tenure with the party.

Today, Edo State Peoples Democratic Party, confirmed the defection of the sitting governor to PDP. The governor in a video posted on PDP’s twitter handle said ‘..within the state and across the country, I’ve become a member of PDP”.

