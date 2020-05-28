BREAKING: Premier League re-starting on June 17

English FA has confirmed that Premier league will re-start in June 17.
Arsenal will be on the road to Etihad stadium as they face, Manchester City in a memorable clash.
A full round of fixtures would then be played on the weekend of 19-21 June.
There are 92 matches still to play, and the first to take place will be those the four teams involved have in hand.
Clubs discussed the idea at a league meeting on Thursday but it is understood all agreed in principle with the decision.
