BREAKING: Secondary schools to reopen August 4 — FG

Chief Editor
Secondary schools in the country are to reopen as from the 4th of August, 2020 for exit classes only, the Federal Government has disclosed.

In a tweet, the Ministry of education stated that the reopening is schools is for exam classes only.

ATTENTION:

EXIT CLASSES TO REOPEN AUGUST 4TH, 2020

