BREAKING: Secondary schools to reopen August 4 — FG

Secondary schools in the country are to reopen as from the 4th of August, 2020 for exit classes only, the Federal Government has disclosed.
In a tweet, the Ministry of education stated that the reopening is schools is for exam classes only.
— Federal Ministry of Education (@NigEducation) July 27, 2020
