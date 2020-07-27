BREAKING: Secondary schools to reopen August 4 — FG

Spread the love











Secondary schools in the country are to reopen as from the 4th of August, 2020 for exit classes only, the Federal Government has disclosed.

In a tweet, the Ministry of education stated that the reopening is schools is for exam classes only.

ATTENTION: EXIT CLASSES TO REOPEN AUGUST 4TH, 2020 Secondary schools in the country are to reopen as from the 4th of August, 2020 for exit classes only. https://t.co/2n9IctVA0O

ATTENTION: EXIT CLASSES TO REOPEN AUGUST 4TH, 2020 Secondary schools in the country are to reopen as from the 4th of August, 2020 for exit classes only. pic.twitter.com/2n9IctVA0O — Federal Ministry of Education (@NigEducation) July 27, 2020

What do you think? Please drop comments below

Related