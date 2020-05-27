BREAKING: Trump threatens to shut down twitter, other social media

Spread the love











United States President Donald Trump has openly threatened to shut down twitter and other social media networks.

The president shared a couple of tweets today calling out twitter.

He wrote,

“Republicans feel that Social Media Platforms totally silence conservatives voices. We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen. We saw what they attempted to do, and failed, in 2016. We can’t let a more sophisticated version of that happen again. Just like we can’t let large scale Mail-In Ballots take root in our Country. It would be a free for all on cheating, forgery and the theft of Ballots. Whoever cheated the most would win. Likewise, Social Media. Clean up your act, NOW!!!!”

Responding, Trump pointedly accused Twitter of interference.

“I, as President, will not allow it to happen!”, he vowed.

On Wednesday, the American leader went on a rant.

He tweeted: “Twitter has now shown that everything we have been saying about them (and their other compatriots) is correct. Big action to follow!”

“We will strongly regulate, or close them down before we can ever allow this to happen. We saw what they attempted to do, and failed, in 2016. We can’t let a more sophisticated version of that happen again”, Trump said.

