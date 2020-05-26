zambia gay
BREAKING: Zambia release jailed gay couple in presidential amnesty

By Onyema Courage / May 26, 2020
The President of Zambia, Edgar Lungu has released two gay men who were jailed last year for having sex with each other.

Japhet Chataba and Steven Samba, were jailed last year for engaging in same sex intercourse but were among the names of prisoners listed to be pardoned to mark Africa Freedom Day, which fell on Monday.

Zambia is a deeply conservative society where homosexual acts are illegal.

This was legislation inherited from the British colonial era.

Last November, a High Court in the capital, Lusaka, sentenced the two men for having sex “against the order of nature”.

They had booked into a lodge, and a worker peeped through an open window and saw them having sex, the court heard.

What do you think? Please drop comments below


