CAN orders state governors to reopen churches

The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev Samson Ayokunle, has issued an order to state governments to reopen churches.

Ayokunle says the continued lockdown order on the places of worship was no longer acceptable and justifiable.

A statement on Tuesday by his spokesman, Bayo Oladeji, said that despite the directive Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, states like Lagos and Ogun were yet to allow worship places reopen.

“What sin have the places of worship committed?”, CAN quipped.

