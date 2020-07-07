Chelsea fans are touts – Teni Fumes

Spread the love











Nigerian singer and songwriter, Teniola Apata also known as Teni says Chelsea fans are touts.

The Dr Dolor Entertainment singer, Teni really didn’t explain why she made such comments but she says she isn’t taking it back. Teni took to her Twitter handle to call all Chelsea fans ‘agberos’ meaning touts.

Chelsea fans are agberos! I ain’t taking it back! — OBA ORIN (@TeniEntertainer) July 7, 2020



