Chelsea fans are touts – Teni Fumes

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Teniola Apata also known as Teni says Chelsea fans are touts.
The Dr Dolor Entertainment singer, Teni really didn’t explain why she made such comments but she says she isn’t taking it back. Teni took to her Twitter handle to call all Chelsea fans ‘agberos’ meaning touts.
Chelsea fans are agberos! I ain’t taking it back!
— OBA ORIN (@TeniEntertainer) July 7, 2020
What do you think? Please drop comments below
Related Posts
HOTT!! Naira Marley comments on Magu and Hushpuppi’s arrest
Between Omah Lay and Fireboy DML who do you prefer?
Your degree is just a piece of paper – Naira Marley asserts
Burna Boy and Wizkid wins BET Awards 2020 [See full list of winners]
BREAKING: Interpol, FBI reportedly arrests Instagram Billionaire Hushpuppi in Dubai