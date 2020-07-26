Chelsea new signing Timo Werner to watch club’s match against Wolves (Photo)

Spread the love











After agreeing terms with Chelsea, Timo Werner has finally landed in London.

The Blues wrapped up the deal for the 24-year-old last month and with the Bundesliga season having wrapped up, Werner has been on his holidays.

Werner has decided not to play for RB Leipzig in the rest of the Champions League campaign, instead choosing to train with his new side over August.

And ahead of the Blues’s crunch Premier League game with Wolverhampton Wanderers this afternoon, Werner has finally arrived in London.

At Stamford Bridge for Chelsea v Wolves. So is Chelsea new boy Timo Werner. pic.twitter.com/hZEiPzFw4D — James Olley (@JamesOlley) July 26, 2020

