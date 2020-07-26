Chelsea new signing Timo Werner to watch club’s match against Wolves (Photo)

Chief Editor
Timo Werne
Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

After agreeing terms with Chelsea, Timo Werner has finally landed in London.

The Blues wrapped up the deal for the 24-year-old last month and with the Bundesliga season having wrapped up, Werner has been on his holidays.

Werner has decided not to play for RB Leipzig in the rest of the Champions League campaign, instead choosing to train with his new side over August.

Timo Werne

And ahead of the Blues’s crunch Premier League game with Wolverhampton Wanderers this afternoon, Werner has finally arrived in London.


Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
HOT STORY  NFF confirms Rohr’s contract extension till after FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.