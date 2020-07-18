Chelsea to splash €100m for Atletico Madrid’s Goal Keeper Jan Oblak – Reports

Spread the love











Chelsea’s manager Frank Lampard are still in the market as they plan to make a €100m bid for Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak.

Frank Khalid a sports journalist reports that the london club is making plans to make an official bid for Jan Oblak the Atletico Madrid goal keeper as their target for Kepa Arrizablaga’s replacement. He tweeted,

“According to Spanish daily Diario AS (via ESPN), the transfer record for a goalkeeper could be about to be broken by Chelsea once again. They claim the Blues are about to offer a stunning €100m for Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak. The Slovenia international is widely considered to be among the world’s top players in his position, and is under contract for another three years, so if he is to be prised away from Diego Simeone’s clutches, it will take an enormous offer.”

— Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) July 18, 2020

