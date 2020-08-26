ReopenUniversities trend on twitter as Nigerian students call on Buhari to reopen higher institutions

Spread the love











Nigerian universities, polytechnics, college of educations and other higher institutions in the country has been closed for over three months now amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Nigerian students today took it upon themselves to trend the hashtag #Reopenuniversities in bid to get the federal government to reopen higher institutions in the country.

A twitter user Dr Joseph Amabani said it is unwise to reopen worship centers, markets and banks but keep schools shut. In his words, “Markets are open. Banks are open. Churches are open. But universities and colleges is where Magoha and our government draw the line. Like seriously, you trust market people to behave more than you trust a group of learning and learned adults”.

#ReopenUniversities Markets are open. Banks are open. Churches are open. But universities and colleges is where Magoha and our government draw the line. Like seriously, you trust market people to behave more than you trust a group of learning and learned adults pic.twitter.com/AynoZoA1CF — Dr Joseph Ambani (@OmusiAmbani) August 25, 2020

Honestly, this is something I will never understand. You open up markets and churches but schools remain lockeddown and you tell me that we are reasoning well as a nation?#ReopenUniversities pic.twitter.com/nCIDsrfov6 — Edikan Inim (@InimEdikan) August 26, 2020

