COVID-19: 382 Dies in Nigeria, 25 in FCT

The Federal Capital Territory administration has confirmed 25 death cases of coronavirus as NCDC announce 382 deaths in Nigeria.
This was confirmed in a tweet on its official Twitter page on Thursday morning.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Abuja to 1097.
Also, one COVID-19 related death was recorded in FCT as of Wednesday night.
In total, twenty-five deaths have been recorded in Abuja from COVID-19.
409 new cases of #COVID19;
Lagos-201
FCT- 85
Delta- 22
Edo- 16
Nasarawa- 14
Borno- 14
Kaduna- 14
Bauchi-10
Rivers-9
Enugu- 5
Kano- 5
Ogun- 4
Ondo- 4
Bayelsa- 2
Kebbi- 2
Plateau- 2
Total of:
13,873 confirmed cases
4,351 discharged
382 deaths pic.twitter.com/RDk2lvuKaG
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) June 10, 2020
The tweet read: “85 NEW CASES, 15 NEW DISCHARGED, 1 DEATH IN THE FCT
“Summary of #COVID19FCT as at June 10th, Total number of confirmed cases: 1097
“Total number of active cases: 800,Total discharged: 272
“Deaths recorded: 25.”
