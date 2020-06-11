COVID-19: 382 Dies in Nigeria, 25 in FCT

Spread the love











The Federal Capital Territory administration has confirmed 25 death cases of coronavirus as NCDC announce 382 deaths in Nigeria.

This was confirmed in a tweet on its official Twitter page on Thursday morning.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Abuja to 1097.

Also, one COVID-19 related death was recorded in FCT as of Wednesday night.

In total, twenty-five deaths have been recorded in Abuja from COVID-19.

409 new cases of #COVID19; Lagos-201

FCT- 85

Delta- 22

Edo- 16

Nasarawa- 14

Borno- 14

Kaduna- 14

Bauchi-10

Rivers-9

Enugu- 5

Kano- 5

Ogun- 4

Ondo- 4

Bayelsa- 2

Kebbi- 2

Plateau- 2 Total of:

13,873 confirmed cases

4,351 discharged

382 deaths pic.twitter.com/RDk2lvuKaG — NCDC (@NCDCgov) June 10, 2020

The tweet read: “85 NEW CASES, 15 NEW DISCHARGED, 1 DEATH IN THE FCT

“Summary of #COVID19FCT as at June 10th, Total number of confirmed cases: 1097

“Total number of active cases: 800,Total discharged: 272

“Deaths recorded: 25.”

