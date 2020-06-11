NCDC
Coronavirus Update

COVID-19: 382 Dies in Nigeria, 25 in FCT

By Simisola Biodun / June 11, 2020
The Federal Capital Territory administration has confirmed 25 death cases of coronavirus as NCDC announce 382 deaths in Nigeria.

This was confirmed in a tweet on its official Twitter page on Thursday morning.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Abuja to 1097.

Also, one COVID-19 related death was recorded in FCT as of Wednesday night.

In total, twenty-five deaths have been recorded in Abuja from COVID-19.

The tweet read: “85 NEW CASES, 15 NEW DISCHARGED, 1 DEATH IN THE FCT

“Summary of #COVID19FCT as at June 10th, Total number of confirmed cases: 1097
“Total number of active cases: 800,Total discharged: 272

“Deaths recorded: 25.”

