COVID-19: 41 new cases confirmed in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory, FCT, has announced that 41 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Abuja.

The FCTA disclosed this in a tweet via its Twitter account on Wednesday.

The Administration also confirmed that 28 patients have been discharged after showing full recovery from the virus.

The tweet reads ”41 NEW CASES, 28 DISCHARGED IN THE FCT.

“Summary of COVID-19 FCT as at July 7th, 2020.

“Total number of confirmed cases: 2322.

“Total number of active cases: 1744.

“543 patients have been discharged with 35 deaths recorded.

“Residents are urged to take responsibility and stay safe.”

