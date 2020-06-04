COVID-19: 76 new cases in Abuja, highest in a single day

The Federal Capital Territory Authority, FCTA, has confirmed 76 new COVID-19 cases in Abuja.
This is the highest number of new cases ever recorded in Abuja in a single day since the outbreak of the deadly virus.
The FCTA made the confirmation while disclosing that the capital city now has a total of 763 confirmed cases.
It also disclosed that a total of 205 patients have been discharged.
In a tweet on its official Twitter page on Thursday, the FCTA wrote: “76 NEW CASES, 3 DISCHARGED IN THE FCT
“Summary of #COVID19FCT as at June 2, 2020
“Total number of confirmed cases: 763, Total number of active cases: 538
“Total discharged: 205,Deaths recorded: 20.”
The Administration urged residents to stay safe and take preventive measures seriously.
