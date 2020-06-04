 Subscribe in a reader

abuja
Coronavirus Update Local

COVID-19: 76 new cases in Abuja, highest in a single day

By Simisola Biodun / June 4, 2020
The Federal Capital Territory Authority, FCTA, has confirmed 76 new COVID-19 cases in Abuja.

This is the highest number of new cases ever recorded in Abuja in a single day since the outbreak of the deadly virus.

The FCTA made the confirmation while disclosing that the capital city now has a total of 763 confirmed cases.

It also disclosed that a total of 205 patients have been discharged.

In a tweet on its official Twitter page on Thursday, the FCTA wrote: “76 NEW CASES, 3 DISCHARGED IN THE FCT

“Summary of #COVID19FCT as at June 2, 2020

“Total number of confirmed cases: 763, Total number of active cases: 538

“Total discharged: 205,Deaths recorded: 20.”

The Administration urged residents to stay safe and take preventive measures seriously.

Tags:

