COVID-19: Africa has handled the pandemic better than other continents – WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has revealed that Africa has handled the coronavirus pandemic better than any other continent.

According to the figures, the health organization released on Wednesday, May 27, it showed that Africa has reported 1.5% of global cases of the virus with less than 0.1% of deaths, The Guardian reports.

Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of WHO, at the media briefing on May 25, 2020, said: “So far, although around half of the countries in the region have community transmissions, concentrated mainly in major cities, Africa is the least-affected region globally in terms of the number of cases and deaths reported to WHO “.

In a comments via WHO twitter handle, the organization says Africa has garnered a lot of experience in managing pandemics like Ebola and have deployed those experiences in tackling coronavirus.

“Africa’s knowledge & experience of suppressing infectious diseases has been critical to rapidly scaling up an agile response to #COVID19. There has been solidarity across the continent. Labs in & were some of the first in the to implement diagnostic testing”

