COVID-19: FMC doctors in Delta State to begin strike on Monday

Due to the state governments inability to make provisions for protective equipment and non-payment of hazard allowance, doctors at FMC, Delta state has resolved to embark on a three-day warning strike from Monday.

The president of the Association of Resident Doctors of the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba, Delta State, Dr Nwabunor Osifo, revealed that the warning srike shall commence tomorrow urging the state government to make the necessary provisions to reinstate the doctors.

He said, “Painfully, against the backdrop of assurances given by the Nigeria Governors Forum on the speedy implementation of COVID-19 hazard improvement allowance and tax rebirth for our colleges in state employment, we join NMA, Delta State, to embark on a three-day warning strike in the spirit of comradeship. They only pay hazard allowance for April and May but our colleges in DESUTH, HMB have not received and we are doing same work.

“As doctors practising in the state, we want to join our doctors in the state on this three days strike. To this strike a human face, the warning strike exempts doctors who are managing COVID-19 patients.

“It a warning strike and we expect the state government to do the needful or face an indefinite strike.”

He noted that as of Sunday, over 1,027 doctors have been infected nationwide while 18 death have also been recorded.

