COVID-19: Ghana President, Akufo-Addo goes into self- Isolation

President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo has gone into self-isolation for two weeks after one of his contacts tested positive.

Ghana has so far recorded 117 deaths and more than 19,300 coronavirus cases. As a preventive measure after one of his close friends or relatives was exposed to the virus. According to the Minister of information, the president will now be working from the presidential villa as he maintains self-isolation for two weeks.

In his statement, ”President Nana Akufo-Addo will henceforth be working from the presidential villa in Accra, the country’s information minister confirmed in a statement released on Saturday”.

“President Nana Akufo-Addo has gone into isolation after at least one person within his close circle tested positive for COVID-19.

“(The president) has, as (of) today, tested negative, but has elected to take this measure out of the abundance of caution.”

