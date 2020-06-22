COVID-19 is a political crisis in many countries – WHO

The leadership of World Health Organization, WHO on Monday announced that COVID-19 is a political crisis in many countries.
The novel coronavirus pandemic according to WHO is still accelerating despite the 53.04% recovery rate recorded worldwide.
Speaking in Dubai, Tedros Ghebreyesus said, “The pandemic is still accelerating,”
“We know that the pandemic is much more than a health crisis, it is an economic crisis, a social crisis and in many countries a political crisis. Its effects will be felt for decades to come.”
AFP
