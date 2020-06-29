COVID-19: Nigeria govt finally speaks on when schools will reopen

Spread the love











The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has disclosed that COVID-19 is the major reason why schools are yet to reopen.

NCDC’s Head of Risk Communication, Yahya Disu said the public still have a low understanding of what the disease is all about. He insists the public have a poor perception and compliance to health protocol on COVID-19 prevention.

Disu spoke during a webinar hosted by Plan International Nigeria’s Country Director, Hussaini Abdu, with support from the European Union, UN, over the weekend.

He revealed that our pupils won’t be able to adhere to these protocols if the adults are not even able to abide by it. According to Dis, the risk involved in reopening schools now is huge.

He said: “The risk perception by the public is still very low and it’s because our population structure consists mostly of youth who may have the disease and not have symptoms.

“Reopening schools will further spread the disease. If there is a good level of compliance, then we could consider school reopening.

“School children are likely not going to comply and it could spread the disease among them as majority of our pupils go to school in vehicles and the transport sector is known to have a poor record of compliance.”

What do you think? Please drop comments below

Like this: Like Loading...